As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Valuation Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Boosted Stake; United Services Automobile Association Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Lowered by $23.56 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 5,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,988 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 47,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 237,701 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 96,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 870,403 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.39 million, down from 966,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $228.77. About 3.40M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 0.49% stake. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 6,716 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 1.73 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 3,258 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 900 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 21,006 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,470 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 34,200 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs has 0.08% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,548 shares. Profund Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 30 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 11,310 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 767,471 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,132 shares to 168,323 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,060 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.17 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

