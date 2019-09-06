As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Share Price Rose, Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $348,336; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Its Stake by $390,896

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 4,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The hedge fund held 3,584 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 7,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 63,693 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 2.23M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 29.30 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares to 50,969 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

