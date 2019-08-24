As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Share Price Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its Holding; Redwood Capital Management Raised Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $800,000

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 107,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 227,341 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, down from 334,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.81. About 246,937 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Company Lp accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 111,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 338,902 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.38 million shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested in 268,700 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 953,013 shares. Kj Harrison & has 115,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 141,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 300,041 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Llc accumulated 171,803 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Brigade Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.36% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.52M shares. Profund Advsr holds 0.02% or 57,053 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 672,715 shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $58.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 145,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Matarin Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0.63% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 0.53% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 845,632 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,035 shares. Reaves W H Inc holds 122,704 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 5,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 11,588 were reported by Da Davidson &. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 245,689 shares. 1St Source National Bank has 0.02% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 3,470 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 154,804 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,818 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 7,872 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 557,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock.