As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Market Value Rose, Ledyard National Bank Has Lifted Stake; As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Granite Investment Partners Cut Holding by $413,868

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 31,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 36,265 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499,000, down from 68,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 9,010 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 23,193 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.