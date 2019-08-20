As Southwest Gas Com (SWX) Stock Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Its Position by $820,000; Montag A & Associates Raised Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding by $1.50 Million; Shares Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 25,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corp Com (SWX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 122,704 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 112,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 100,366 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,301 shares to 87,614 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,520 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MasterCard (MA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Advisors Ltd accumulated 9,748 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 3.96M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Llc reported 1,288 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 2,770 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 159,700 shares. 46,322 were reported by First Long Island Invsts. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 825 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 170,080 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd holds 10,704 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,347 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 246,985 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested in 5,990 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mirae Asset Invests Communication Limited invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha owns 47,054 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 81,043 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 17,803 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 10,220 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 176,790 are owned by Mesirow Fincl Inv Management. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 36,744 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 3,417 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 204,948 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 8,648 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Limited Com accumulated 713,218 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 29,481 shares to 711,060 shares, valued at $137.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,344 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Gas to buy Linetec for $336M, launches 3.1M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Gas: Unique Utility With Dual Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.