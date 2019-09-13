As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Increased Its Stake; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.48 Million; Valuation Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 17,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 884,868 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.56 million, down from 902,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 769,594 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 30,439 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 23,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 498,267 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS AFTER FAA ORDERS STEPPED-UP INSPECTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.25% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability reported 15,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 1.13 million shares. Aviva Public Lc accumulated 51,073 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Financial Bank Na invested in 6,500 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 151,573 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok holds 0.01% or 5,240 shares. 24,500 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,204 shares. Moreover, House Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 15,175 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bailard holds 9,707 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 560,329 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Industrials Worth Considering Now – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stocks: Whatâ€™s Keeping Them From Taking Off? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 317,649 shares to 568,881 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 16,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.80 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.