As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Trimmed Its Holding; Vantage Investment Partners Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.68 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $211.7. About 13.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 8,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 77,174 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 85,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.49M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: One Dead After Southwest Airlines Jet Emergency Landing

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 48,063 shares to 93,354 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 109,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 158,887 shares to 45,707 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,748 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).