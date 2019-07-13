As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Trimmed Stake in General Electric (GE) as Market Value Rose

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST DOESN’T SEE BOOKING SOFTNESS AFTER ACCIDENT LASTING; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Mulls Island-Hopping From Oahu, and Hawaiian Air Tanks; 02/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to New Jersey diverted due to broken window; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 10,130 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 16,014 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hilltop Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 14,049 shares. Hendley And Com Incorporated holds 0.64% or 24,180 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Manhattan Co accumulated 339 shares. Gradient Lc reported 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington reported 63,037 shares. Davenport Communication Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aldebaran Fincl holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 38,943 shares. Ci Invests invested in 24,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.72 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv stated it has 40,677 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 29.09M shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 166,917 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cordasco Finance Ntwk owns 13,110 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 93,691 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Palouse Management Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 67,267 shares. 190,377 are held by Hyman Charles D. State Street Corp owns 348.63 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Co holds 129,556 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Management invested in 220,135 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company has invested 0.5% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loeb Prtn holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bank invested in 0.09% or 39,083 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.