As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $620,211; Cibc World Markets Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 1.49M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines says deadly engine explosion to hurt bookings; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 16/05/2018 – There are up to 50 new destinations in North America and parts of South America that Southwest Airlines could serve, according to the CEO; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CANCELS 163 FLIGHTS TODAY, 55 THURSDAY ON STORM; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window; 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1503.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 596,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 636,394 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.73M, up from 39,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 4.40 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 375,421 shares to 8.27M shares, valued at $385.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 336,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.