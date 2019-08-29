As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hrt Financial Has Trimmed by $1.72 Million Its Holding; Community Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $4.43 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $363.13. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 33,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,724 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 45,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 1.97 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to New Jersey diverted due to broken window; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Cancels 40 Flights for Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.67 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64M for 10.95 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

