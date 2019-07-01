As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 1.65M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Diverted Flight Didn’t Lose Cabin Pressure; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $201.16. About 16.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Southwest Airlines Stock Losing Streak Draws Options Bears – Schaeffers Research” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Airlines CEO says ‘politics’ to play role in Max return – Dallas Business Journal” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest plays Max 8 defense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Grp holds 0.14% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 6.96M shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.58% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 421 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.29% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 70,963 shares. 6,500 are held by Cadence National Bank & Trust Na. Dubuque Bancorp & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Colrain Cap Llc holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Telos Mgmt invested in 36,453 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Chevy Chase Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 414,788 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.3% or 16,014 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares to 7,385 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 15,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,047 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Music Hits 60 Million Subscribers, Services Chief Eddy Cue Confirms – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2019 : IFRX, AMD, QQQ, GME, NOK, SIEN, AAPL, TVIX, PVTL, SNAP, NIO, ACB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.