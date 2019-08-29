As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, U S Global Investors Has Cut by $2.47 Million Its Position; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Lowered Holding by $5.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Diverted Flight Didn’t Lose Cabin Pressure; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Failed Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 18/04/2018 – FoxNashville: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest Airlines flight to return to Nashville; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 131,256 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Com reported 79,662 shares. California-based Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 87,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 12,602 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Voya Inv Lc reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 94,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Partner Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 54,816 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 144,332 shares. Farallon Cap Management Lc has 2.50 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 3.20 million are owned by Franklin Resources. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 106,400 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.