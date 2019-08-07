As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Skylands Capital Lowered by $946,050 Its Holding; Renaissance Investment Group Stake in Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 84,700 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 103,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 3.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 5.05 million shares traded or 39.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Airlines Raises Guidance Despite 737 MAX Hit – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 15,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 60,385 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.01% or 4,796 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 422,140 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Lc stated it has 91,712 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,525 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). King Luther reported 13,635 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 27,100 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 6,437 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Regions Finance Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 95,900 shares to 424,600 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 166,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $661.33M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.