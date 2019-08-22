As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Linscomb & Williams Upped by $376,278 Its Stake; Iberiabank Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Raised as Stock Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 2.14M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 02/05/2018 – Western Mass News: BREAKING: Emergency landing made by Southwest Airlines flight today due to broken window; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: NTSB confirms 1 fatality on Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 26,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $288.01. About 866,162 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 13,296 shares to 30,782 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 3,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,814 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Capital Inc invested in 1,873 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Smith Salley And Associates has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). D L Carlson accumulated 10,435 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Moreover, Westwood Holdings Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,961 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,407 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 112,200 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,787 shares. Auxier Asset owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 957 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 0.06% or 6,811 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.47% or 1,139 shares. Adage Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 665,828 shares. 714,000 were accumulated by Tiger Global Mngmt Limited Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 28,514 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

