As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Its Stake in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 12.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 41,144 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 49,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.28 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

