As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Alpha Windward Has Decreased Its Holding by $403,416; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Indus Capital Partners Cut Holding by $9.75 Million

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1,096 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 8,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.16M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB: One Dead After Southwest Airlines Jet Emergency Landing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 19/04/2018 – Transport Dems: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DONE WITH FAN BLADE INSPECTIONS, NO FINDINGS

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 83,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 66,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69 million shares traded or 46.85% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 21.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Baidu Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why American Airlines is still lagging behind competitors on cancellation rate – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.