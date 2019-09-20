As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Cut by $19.69 Million Its Position; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Raised Its Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $624,490 as Share Value Rose

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.26. About 690,267 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 2.07M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS AT MEDIA BRIEFING; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Load Factor 81%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust has 14,355 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney accumulated 0.12% or 40,020 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 436,183 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 279,581 are owned by Oppenheimer And. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 28,850 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 679,894 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.22% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 295,587 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 230,386 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 2.77M shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Next Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Approaches a Multiyear Low on Southwest Fears – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Copa Holdings Overvalued? – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 119,586 shares to 129,872 shares, valued at $23.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $563.38M for 12.71 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 151,681 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 207,981 shares stake. British Columbia Management Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 247,658 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 35,400 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Communications holds 0.14% or 7,029 shares. Wesbanco Bank has 1,723 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,622 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 18,761 shares. Bailard accumulated 4,921 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rockland Tru Communication accumulated 71,420 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 51,121 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 853,884 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.