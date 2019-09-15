As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Holding; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $1.36 Million as Stock Rose

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 12,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 17,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 465,068 shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 30,439 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 23,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – PASSENGER SUES SOUTHWEST AIRLINES OVER LAST WEEK’S FATAL ENGINE EXPLOSION -BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 58.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,087.44 down -15.63 points – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,450 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.22% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 9,024 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 86,899 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 26,948 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 158,003 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pdts Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 34,385 shares. Inv Of America stated it has 2,208 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 5,104 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,744 shares. Capital Intll Ca has 7,888 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.08% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.95% stake. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.19% or 3,851 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6,740 shares to 264,453 shares, valued at $42.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 47,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Co reported 14,355 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Finance Svcs Inc has invested 0.29% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 724,943 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 116,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,110 shares. Westpac Bk owns 184,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 21,459 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 539,294 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Burney reported 40,020 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 4,447 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 19,938 shares.