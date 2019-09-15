As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Linscomb & Williams Has Lifted by $350,550 Its Position; As Idex (IEX) Stock Value Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Its Stake by $860,000

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.88. About 373,096 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 30,439 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 23,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 01/05/2018 – TRUMP THANKS SOUTHWEST CREW, CALLS THEM INCREDIBLE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” on June 09, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 36,429 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 24,000 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has invested 0.08% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 582,691 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. 712,159 are held by Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Hilltop Hldgs reported 4,018 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 22,960 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). North Star reported 9,748 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 39,000 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 29.26 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.