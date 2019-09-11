As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Legal & General Group Plc Boosted by $8.08 Million Its Position; Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Upped Bok Financial (BOKF) Holding

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 158,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.81 million, up from 955,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 4.19M shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bok Financial (BOKF) by 284.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 1,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.45M, up from 410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bok Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 90,933 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CAUTIOUSLY JUDGE ADDITIONAL POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 23/05/2018 – BOK: WEAK JOB MARKET CONDITIONS A RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 13/03/2018 – BOK CHIEF SAYS A SUCCESSFUL SUMMIT OF N.KOREA, U.S. WILL HELP STABILIZE FINANCIAL MARKETS, IMPROVE CONSUMER SENTIMENT; 01/05/2018 – BOK Financial Implements Partnership With Roostify to Streamline Mortgage Process; 28/03/2018 – S. Korea BOK April Business Confidence Survey at 78 (Table); 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID 1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 22,065 shares to 557,025 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Switch Inc by 110,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,511 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,204 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% or 107 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,800 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 110,446 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 2.60M shares. Harris Assoc LP stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Exane Derivatives reported 22 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 9,059 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7,844 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 235 shares. Proffitt Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 65 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 470,012 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc owns 2,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 31 shares to 19,325 shares, valued at $4.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) by 12,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,213 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE).