As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, American Century Companies Has Upped Holding by $28.11 Million; As Snap (SNA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 5,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 880,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.85M, down from 886,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 305,295 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 551,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.78 million, up from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83 million shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor Increases, As Traffic Growth Outpaces Capacity — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: One Dead After Southwest Airlines Jet Emergency Landing; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO `PLEASED WITH RESULTS OF TESTING SO FAR’; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON HAWAII FLIGHTS IN AN EMAIL TODAY

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group by 5,452 shares to 438,353 shares, valued at $34.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wolverine World (NYSE:WWW) by 36,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 292,687 shares to 737,975 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 66,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

