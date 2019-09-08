As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Price Declined, U S Global Investors Has Trimmed by $2.47 Million Its Stake; Aristotle Capital Boston Cut Its Idex (IEX) Position by $531,822; Stock Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $168.85. About 418,643 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.69 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Had 144 Customers and Five Southwest Crewmembers Onboard; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 18/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NEW COLLABORATION WITH IHEARTRADIO; 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 37,407 shares to 54,780 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.94 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,892 shares. Sigma Planning reported 27,472 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Montag A Assocs has 10,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 0.03% or 7,864 shares in its portfolio. 81,581 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Management. Cordasco Fincl has 800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Invesco owns 2.15M shares. Oakworth Capital reported 3,856 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 6.66M shares stake. Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 123 shares. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 11,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 108,643 shares to 371,227 shares, valued at $19.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 38,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $108.11 million for 28.91 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.