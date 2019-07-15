As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Price Declined, Berkshire Hathaway Cut Holding by $61.11 Million; As Rpm International I (RPM) Stock Price Declined, Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $700,060

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 98,315 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78B, down from 54.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 795,670 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 93,715 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Management Inc owns 5,455 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.1% or 5.07 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 316,475 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 815,538 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,724 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chevy Chase holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 414,788 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 2,457 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 48,141 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,183 shares. Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.23% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 216,929 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.94M for 9.64 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

