As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Stake by $417,537; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered by $497,730 Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 8,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 16,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 3.89M shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Reports First Quarter Profit; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 3,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 164,280 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.18M, down from 167,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.02. About 2.51 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 35,975 shares to 579,725 shares, valued at $38.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.27B for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Retail Bank & Tru invested in 0.23% or 5,973 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cypress Cap Group invested in 12,289 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 68,031 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Family Office Limited Company accumulated 19,522 shares. Middleton And Ma invested in 0.05% or 2,204 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 37,000 shares. 18,737 are held by Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.69 million shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.07% or 13,083 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exclusive: Vinzan International Announces Cannabis Acquisition, Formation Of Vinzan Colombia – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why American Airlines is still lagging behind competitors on cancellation rate – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Southwest (LUV) at Hold – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest looking to share Boeing 737 Max reimbursement payment with employees – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $563.73 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.