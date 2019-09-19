As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Cut by $19.69 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Wendell David Associates Has Lifted Its Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 4.49M shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 20/04/2018 – FAA RULE COVERS CHECKS ON ENGINE FAN BLADES AFTER LUV ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Kansas-based Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.6% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bryn Mawr Tru Company holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 4,821 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,481 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 23,642 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,969 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 95,772 shares. 4,794 were reported by Lincoln. Moreover, Verition Fund Llc has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hap Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 0.43% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 855 shares to 5,849 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Papa Johnâ€™s, Southwest Air and Other Service Providers With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 13.14 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.32% or 4,914 shares in its portfolio. Maryland invested 4.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management holds 80,483 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 225,646 shares. Howard Cap Management holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 311,325 shares. Bainco Intl Investors reported 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Lc invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blair William Communication Il has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP has 994,630 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,062 shares stake. Neumann Mgmt Limited holds 1.19% or 14,352 shares in its portfolio. Corda Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 11,241 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Co reported 26,279 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 42,171 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,546 shares to 152,424 shares, valued at $40.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.