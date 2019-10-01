As Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Shares Declined, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Public Storage (PSA) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Has Lifted Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $245.27. About 827,919 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 40,545 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 3.62M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – FAA Orders Emergency Engine Checks After Fatal Southwest Blowout

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 86,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,012 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 19,938 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Com holds 150 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 21,361 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.13M shares. 39,463 are owned by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 250 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals reported 1,868 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.03% or 1,847 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 31,357 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.58% or 8.55M shares in its portfolio. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 78,869 shares. 16,872 were accumulated by Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Ims Cap Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

