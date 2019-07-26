As Southwest Airlines (LUV) Share Price Declined, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Upped Position by $39.99 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Has Lifted Its Stake

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 4.14 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 113.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 784,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.68 million, up from 692,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 8.56M shares traded or 146.44% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage, NTSB confirm; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK SNAGS FORMER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC FOR COO ROLE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Park Natl Oh holds 11,557 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,999 were reported by Marco Management Ltd Liability Corp. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 1.62% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Leavell accumulated 60,623 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 98,057 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,641 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.02M shares. Confluence Inv Limited Co reported 1.31% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chesley Taft Ltd Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Charter Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.07% or 66,119 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.01% or 4,462 shares. American Int owns 293,629 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability owns 177 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 18,025 shares. Counselors Inc invested in 0.05% or 22,303 shares. Planning Limited Liability reported 0.2% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 81,581 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 33,729 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.02% or 51,501 shares. Qs Ltd Llc reported 228,025 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.61% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Limited Com holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 78,042 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Co reported 60,896 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Llc has invested 2.56% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 346,078 shares. 2,457 were accumulated by Motco.