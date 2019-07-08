As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, White Pine Investment Co Upped Position; F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose While Indexiq Advisors Has Boosted by $311,144 Its Holding

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 1.28 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports February Traffic; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: Engine Inspections Have Affected Less Than 1% Of Flights; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 151,277 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 449,436 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 33,694 shares. 9,121 were accumulated by First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 95 shares. Addison Capital Com stated it has 22,100 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Lmr Llp holds 7,591 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 42,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 11,232 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 54,651 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 214 shares. Mariner Lc has 0.05% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 48,297 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amp Investors Ltd holds 47,974 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 41,502 shares to 26,502 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.06M shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

