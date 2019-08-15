As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Raised Its Stake by $1.30 Million; As Cra Intl (CRAI) Stock Value Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Upped Its Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 11,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 59,444 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 47,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cra Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 41,262 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.51M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "MAXIMUS (MMS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Narrows 2019 Guidance – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt reported 124,385 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Panagora Asset Inc invested in 91,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 30,669 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 25,000 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 163,256 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 492,731 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 123,563 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.17% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 7,850 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 677,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 76,470 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 376,102 shares. Parametric Associate Llc reported 15,663 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 2,500 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd reported 1,278 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Southwest Airlines And Matador Network Launch Travel Content Partnership Inspired By Southwest Employees' Hometown Heart – PRNewswire" on August 06, 2019

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). London Co Of Virginia owns 1.40 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,000 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 88,395 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has 15,200 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Srb reported 13,531 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 15,922 shares. 405,905 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Plc. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 31,370 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 38,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1.30 million shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 45,602 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 419,141 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.