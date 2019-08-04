As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Holding by $1.30 Million; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Stake by $1.34 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS NO LOSS OF PRESSURE ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine failure; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Agreement in Principle Reached for Aircraft Mechanics and Related Employees Workgroup

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) by 94.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 2,457 shares. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership reported 0.71% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,435 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Maverick has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ironwood Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 2.07 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 41 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 170,600 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Co Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,698 shares. American Trust Investment Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1.64% or 41,144 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc owns 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,286 shares. Finance Advantage invested in 110 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 392,452 shares to 601,128 shares, valued at $62.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 5.79% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $275.69M for 9.27 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,254 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Co reported 371,441 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Qs Invsts Ltd owns 39,140 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 29,024 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 14,500 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 0.62% or 11,305 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs owns 30,731 shares. 27,833 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).