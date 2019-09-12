As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $368,550 Its Position; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Stake by $336,018 as Market Valuation Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 56,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55M, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 377,749 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 299,508 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 306,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 1.05M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Expenses per Available Seat Mile Flat to Up 1%; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON AIRPORT SLOTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 189,863 shares to 852,185 shares, valued at $33.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 123,135 shares. Springowl Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.76% or 200,796 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.37M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 33,402 shares. 192,059 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 522,599 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 85,543 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 3.02M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Westwood Hldgs Incorporated reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 375,876 shares. Paradigm Mngmt has 6.78 million shares for 4% of their portfolio.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 43,300 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 620,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $589.52 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.