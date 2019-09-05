As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Holder Hendley & Co Lowered Its Position by $2.09 Million; One Capital Management Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $643,167; Share Value Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 20,779 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 24,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $206.32. About 1.94M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 3.16M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 11,172 shares. 24,228 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technologies. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 202,939 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 6,551 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.18% or 1,425 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 2,662 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has invested 0.89% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 441,208 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 56,091 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 81,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.77% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Carroll Fincl reported 7,378 shares. Page Arthur B owns 3,925 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Amgen To Webcast Investor Call At IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.91 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 22,379 shares to 245,800 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 18,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stocks: Whatâ€™s Keeping Them From Taking Off? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.