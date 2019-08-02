As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, First Dallas Securities Lowered by $322,116 Its Position; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Upped Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $1.04 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 4.48 million shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Income $616M, Operating Margin 12.5%; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 488,251 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.71 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,944 shares to 29,980 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 37,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd reported 0.95% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Zebra Capital Mngmt owns 21,037 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has 73.65M shares. 150 are held by Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,012 are held by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Co. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tru Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. U S Glob reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 107,238 shares. Of Vermont invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Texas Yale Corp owns 12,294 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Somerset reported 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.48% or 83,955 shares in its portfolio.

