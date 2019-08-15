As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, First Dallas Securities Decreased by $322,116 Its Holding; Wynnefield Capital Holds Holding in Landec (LNDC)

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 1.64M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville, Tennesse; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST OPPOSED FAA RECOMMENDATION TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 51,771 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines: Returns Are About To Take Off – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Is On Sale, 12% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest mechanics dispute ends as American’s heats up – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Trial between Southwest, Delta over Love Field gate space delayed â€“ again – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,958 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 386,479 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 26,173 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hbk Investments LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,775 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 502,281 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horrell Cap Mngmt invested in 5,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 442,593 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il owns 4,024 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Dallas Securities Incorporated accumulated 47,084 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Country Trust National Bank reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0.05% or 4.64M shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 94,408 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 111,958 shares to 304,706 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2.36M shares. Moreover, John G Ullman Assoc has 0.79% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 353,525 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,505 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 23,068 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Blackrock holds 1.89M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.02% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2.72M shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 145,637 shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 0.11% or 32,700 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 20,185 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 162,713 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 45,400 are held by Swiss Bancorp.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Announces New Member Nominations to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Landec (LNDC) Appoints Katrina Houde to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.