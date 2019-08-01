As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Raised Stake by $1.30 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.14 Million as Share Value Declined

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.20M shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: NTSB confirms 1 fatality on Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 14,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 300,513 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, up from 286,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 14.97M shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,869 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,977 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 8,854 shares. Sigma Planning holds 27,472 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 167,991 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 6.92 million shares stake. Captrust has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Consulta Limited reported 0.51% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 346,078 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 50 shares. Hennessy Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 49,300 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 53.65 million shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Harris Assocs LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5.69M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.31M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,580 shares stake.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mgmt stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 441,100 shares. State Street invested in 204.24 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32.67M shares. Aviance Management Ltd Llc reported 58,690 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt owns 36,873 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Vestor Capital Lc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 41,308 are held by Kames Capital Public. Moreover, Chicago Equity has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,320 shares. Reik And Ltd Liability Com has 2.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 92,015 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 23,901 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.40 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. 260,888 were accumulated by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. The New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).