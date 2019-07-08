As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Boosted Its Holding; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Declined, Greenleaf Trust Lifted Its Stake by $592,778

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 36,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,627 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 119,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 1.44M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 19,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 18.18M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 91,333 shares. Cibc accumulated 271,733 shares. 1.26 million are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 625,057 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP holds 28,985 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 4.96M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 5.02 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.55 million shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,112 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 224,915 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 1.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 32,975 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL) by 15,945 shares to 17,989 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 12,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,618 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO).

