As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Declined, White Pine Investment Co Lifted Its Holding by $1.30 Million; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Trimmed Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 3.02 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 18/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NEW COLLABORATION WITH IHEARTRADIO; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES STARTING HAWAII TICKET SALES LATER THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.55 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 94,526 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 149 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cleararc Cap accumulated 12,054 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 197,702 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Llc. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 618,357 shares. Advantage has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 110 shares. American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 84,197 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 5,987 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 369,774 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 4,344 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 43,393 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,095 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 229,211 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 4.65% or 485,739 shares. Ci Invs invested in 937,617 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants accumulated 97,965 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.26% or 362,306 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 395,318 shares. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) accumulated 191,666 shares. Decatur reported 1.63% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 93,654 are held by Covington Advisors. 2,510 are owned by Coastline Trust. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 0.51% or 3.49M shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.86 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.99 million for 28.44 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.