As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Position in Paychex (PAYX) as Shares Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 1.39 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 3.15M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS LAST INSPECTION ON THE PLANE WAS APRIL 15; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 27/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Provides Travel For Hundreds Of Patients Through Medical Transportation Grant Program; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Airline stocks the only bright spot in transport sector – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FAA reassigns top managers in office overseeing Southwest Airlines – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Airline Sector Deals With Multiple System-Wide Outages – Benzinga” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3.91 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham And Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 163,130 shares. 128,258 were reported by Neuberger Berman Llc. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 442,593 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,095 shares. Markel holds 211,000 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 1,847 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.02% or 69,737 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 8,854 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Quantres Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.28% or 7,400 shares. Leavell Investment Inc reported 5,600 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Korn Ferry (KFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex Ends Fiscal 2019 On A Strong Note, But Will It Sustain Momentum In Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,662 were reported by Woodstock. Smithfield Tru holds 4,125 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,900 shares. Cidel Asset stated it has 4,980 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Svcs has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 597 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested 0.35% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hendershot Invests invested 1.47% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 11,577 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 2,049 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fin Services Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). New York-based Douglass Winthrop Llc has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 300 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 23,707 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa invested in 5,402 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 13,012 shares.