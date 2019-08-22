As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Position; Associated Banc-Corp Increased Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $377,160

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 117.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 16,597 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 4.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 2.06 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 502,281 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 372 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 9,164 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv accumulated 159,025 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 70,963 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Inc Plc holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 405,905 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0.68% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 3.15 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation owns 107 shares. 144,355 were accumulated by Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability. Todd Asset Lc owns 437,918 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Com LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 0.24% or 21,216 shares. Washington National Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Country Trust Bank & Trust has 212 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Things to Watch When Southwest Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argus clips Southwest Airlines on 737 Max issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Management invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 25,000 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc owns 5,020 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd holds 7.08 million shares. 102,482 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc. Meridian Management reported 92,400 shares. Ls Investment Lc accumulated 27,728 shares. 18,175 are held by Mengis Mngmt Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 138,956 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 330 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 204,253 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 0.59% or 1.05M shares. First Comml Bank has 68,526 shares. Arrow owns 2,451 shares. Moreover, Voya Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 10,208 shares to 4,039 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,563 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).