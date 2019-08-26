As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Trimmed Its Position; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fidelity National Financial Decreased Its Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 772,513 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 1.54 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hawaiian Airlines Continues Expanding With Vegas-Maui Flights – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Profit Keeps Sinking at Hawaiian Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares to 17,578 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

