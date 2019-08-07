As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Cut by $322,116 Its Position; Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Its Stake in Kla (KLAC) by $1.41 Million as Stock Price Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 3.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports February Traffic; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after suffering engine failure; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – FAA Orders Engine Inspections After Fatal Southwest Engine Failure — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 19/04/2018 – AP CORRECTS STORY ON SOUTHWEST TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO FAA

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.14. About 1.20 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 4,119 are owned by Rmb Mngmt Llc. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0.02% or 76,991 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,819 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% or 209,474 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 314,313 shares. Transamerica Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 31,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP invested in 0.49% or 118,760 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has 11,625 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stanley has 11,248 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 46,868 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 148,913 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bull trend intact: S&P 500 sustains break to uncharted territory – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Updates Q3 Guidance Post Orbotech Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Partners With Nintendo For Summer Of Surprises With Nintendo Switch System And Super Mario Maker 2 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares to 17,578 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $661.33 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Mngmt holds 0.54% or 12,615 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 19,003 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.71% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 828,889 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. 1,000 are owned by Pittenger Anderson. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 74,576 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 2.77 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Curbstone has 0.22% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.64% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,003 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 50 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 328,947 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 107,238 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Commercial Bank holds 19,983 shares.