As Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Share Price Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Decreased Holding; Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $23.88 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 188,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, down from 309,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 251,594 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 259,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 1.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: A Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas has made an emergency landing in Philadelphia…; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW TODAY; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Ohio due to broken window

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Bancshares Of Omaha has 0.36% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 101,772 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc has 1.76% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 6.60M shares. Management Professionals Inc has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meeder Asset Management invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.02% or 69,737 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 258,338 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 3.52M shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Utd Fire Grp Inc Inc reported 7,500 shares stake. Washington Comml Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Loomis Sayles And Communications Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Texas-based Hilltop Inc has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49,049 shares to 283,812 shares, valued at $39.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 199,102 shares to 374,860 shares, valued at $89.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 275,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

