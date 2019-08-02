As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Price Declined, Holder Hendley & Co Has Trimmed Position by $2.09 Million; Sns Financial Group Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $12.44 Million; Share Price Rose

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 2.34M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS NO LOSS OF PRESSURE ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Completes Engine Inspections; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2632.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 65,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $204.24. About 32.25 million shares traded or 20.18% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability invested in 8,891 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust reported 675 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 12,294 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 28,591 shares. New Vernon Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.06% or 31,370 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 28,501 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 4,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corp reported 1.04% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Somerset Tru Com reported 688 shares. 1,868 were reported by Management Professionals. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins owns 34,841 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 5,889 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.72 million for 10.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,738 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 75,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,975 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 34,688 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finance Gru Inc reported 242,000 shares stake. White Pine Investment holds 2.43% or 25,564 shares in its portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,103 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt invested in 577,240 shares. Contrarius Invest Mgmt holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 118,718 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 5.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 0.02% or 20,232 shares. Malaga Cove Cap holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,638 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks accumulated 0.68% or 198,907 shares. Bellecapital Limited invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability reported 1.99% stake. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited holds 7.45% or 123,075 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry Com has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

