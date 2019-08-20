As Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Share Price Declined, Grimes & Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Intersect Capital Has Decreased Stake

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 20,003 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 130,543 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 110,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 3.18M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp by 11,314 shares to 72,807 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,110 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

