As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Value Declined, Ledyard National Bank Has Increased Holding by $4.92 Million; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $721,171

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 43892.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 96,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 96,784 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 26/04/2018 – LUV: COSTS LINKED TO ENGINE BLADE INSPECTIONS `IN THE MILLIONS’; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – FAA WILL ISSUE THE DIRECTIVE WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: One Fatality Resulting From This Accident; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 223,566 are owned by Federated Pa. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.44% or 64,406 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Whittier Trust Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Court Place Advsr Limited Company owns 45,602 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 502,281 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 5,857 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.06% or 143,384 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 69,506 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Boston Ptnrs reported 0.69% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 93,538 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.04% or 447,657 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,748 shares to 76,204 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,653 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares China Large Cap Etf (FXI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares to 11,031 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 16,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com has invested 3.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Founders Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Washington-based Garde Cap has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sol Cap Mgmt Co invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beacon Fincl Gp accumulated 142,466 shares. 18,487 were reported by Neumann Capital Management Ltd Co. Alley Lc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co owns 53,576 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,502 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 1.68% or 131,648 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset reported 2.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pettee Invsts invested in 0.35% or 10,338 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora stated it has 77,630 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. 15,692 are held by Cortland Associates Mo. Forbes J M Com Limited Liability Partnership reported 220,840 shares stake.

