As Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Market Valuation Declined, Grimes & Company Has Upped by $1.02 Million Its Position; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 88,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 1.99 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 20,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 130,543 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 110,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 1.51 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Mulls Island-Hopping From Oahu, and Hawaiian Air Tanks; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive

