As Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Share Price Declined, Holder Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Alexandria Capital Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.39M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 46,043 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,964 shares to 49,748 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,203 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Since January 27, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $192,350 activity. Biagas John Fitzgerald also bought $33,971 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) on Monday, February 11. $20,632 worth of stock was bought by KABBASH CHARLES A on Tuesday, January 29. 672 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) shares with value of $9,978 were bought by COOK WILLIAM RAND. Shares for $72,348 were bought by DERRICO GEORGIA S on Tuesday, January 29. The insider SHEARIN JOE A bought 1,345 shares worth $19,998.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

