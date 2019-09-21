As Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Stock Value Rose, Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.27 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed by $3.54 Million Its Position

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 37,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64M, down from 687,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.38% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 42,157 shares traded or 139.68% up from the average. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 84,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.24M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 606,062 shares to 721,000 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 55,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 281,332 shares to 693,542 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 205,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

