As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Valuation Rose, Holder Ejf Capital Lifted Position; Advisory Services Network Trimmed Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $335,336

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 3,803 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,592 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 3.20 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 1,992 shares to 18,487 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 27,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cutler Investment Counsel Lc has 1.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cumberland Prns Limited accumulated 3,395 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc has invested 0.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fruth Invest Management has 1.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,751 shares. Harbour Invest Ltd stated it has 1,297 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Company has invested 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cadinha Llc has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cipher LP holds 59,599 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fiduciary reported 156,387 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 687,554 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.34% stake.

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southern First (SFST) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.