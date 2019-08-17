As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Value Rose, Ejf Capital Has Upped Stake by $391,611; Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holder Adelante Capital Management Lowered Holding by $7.14 Million

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 10,187 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 577,739 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M

More important recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Southern First (SFST) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/25/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 64,838 shares to 283,851 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Llc invested 1.42% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Penn Capital Management holds 0.24% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 74,988 shares. 9,727 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 15,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0% or 6,398 shares. 379,571 were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Teton Advsrs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 58,459 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 7,860 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,381 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 10,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 1,448 shares. Northern reported 81,877 shares. First Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 12,521 shares. American Intll has 4,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $128.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Lc stated it has 4.04 million shares. Prudential Inc reported 650,050 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). V3 Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4.2% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 806,650 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 86,400 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 148,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa owns 192,078 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 38,285 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 5.01M shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc accumulated 47,217 shares.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Has 10 Big Reasons to Buy Real Estate and 5 Top Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: May 15, 2019.